News reports and social media are packed with theories that suggest that the worst performance of Pakistan’s cricket team in the World Cup 2023 is a political act, and that things are not going great between the team and the management. If this is true, it is the worst news for cricket fans across the country. The PCB is once again reminded to not get involved in petty politics. Let the selection process be completely on merit, and let players play their game without any interference.

Babar Azam is the next Virat Kohli, but if he is constantly criticized for a few bad performances, he may lose his confidence and fail to play better. The PCB needs to support Babar; he ranks first in the ICC rankings.

Abdul Jabbar Gola

Quetta