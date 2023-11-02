Terror strikes again

According to a report released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (CASS), at least 271 militant attacks took place in Pakistan during the first half of 2023, resulting in the loss of 389 lives and injuring 656 individuals. Terror activities in the country soared by 79 per cent during the period as compared to the previous year. This is alarming.
To address terrorism and extremism effectively in Pakistan, it is essential to implement a multifaceted approach that must ensure community engagement, control of illegal immigration, education and deradicalization, law enforcement, international cooperation, intelligence sharing, economic development, and responsible media reporting. Under these re-emerging terrorism challenges, it is imperative that we promptly establish a clear and all-encompassing strategy.
Sajjad Rizvi
Lahore
