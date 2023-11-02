Letter to Palestinians

Dear Palestinians, your relentless will to remain true and loyal to your land is a source of inspiration for many and an example of perseverance and fortitude. Once again, you are defying a settler state’s attempts to evacuate you from your land. Dear Palestinian sisters, your steadfastness to hold ground, at the risk of injury and death, and against all odds is our fortitude. We stand with you and share your pain as you resist this masculinized and militarized colonization.

Laiba Maryum

Karachi