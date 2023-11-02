Representational image. — Unsplash

LAHORE: The solutions to various economic issues are known to all. The problem is that the political parties that ruled the country or aspire to come to power, lack experts that have the capacity to resolve these issues.

We need apolitical experts who have the courage to confront and ignore vested interests and take the right decisions. Our parliament consists of a national assembly where all members are elected by the public.

Then there is a senate whose members are elected by the members of the national and provincial assemblies. Each province has equal representation in the senate.

It is rare that highly qualified technocrats contest national assembly elections. Technocrats do get elected in the senate if a political party with required support gives them a ticket. But rarely are these tickets awarded.

Even if a technocrat is elected they are unlikely to be inducted in important economic ministries. Most of the ministries go to the elected national assembly members that are vulnerable to political manoeuvring. In instances where technocrat from the senate gets a ministry, they are not given a free hand.

We have seen in the past three months what prudent and honest technocrats can do in a short time. The minister of power and energy is a technocrat, the information minister, the IT minister and the finance minister are true technocrats.

The economic credentials of the country improved rapidly in the past three months as these technocrats got free hand to pursue the right policies without worrying about any backlash from the vested interests or the public.

Rupee value has improved and is currently moving up and down on supply and demand instead of manipulation or speculations. Manipulators and speculators have been reigned in through rule-based monitoring. Smuggling has been controlled. Tough decision on Afghan Transit Trade have been taken. Afghan refugees have been forced to go back to their country.

These steps were overdue, but no political government ever dared to confront the highly influential vested interests. Some of them might have financed their election campaigns as well.

The main problem in our democratic setup is that once elected, the ruling elite wants to operate according to its whims without caring for rules and regulations. Time has come when every government action has to be strictly within the ambit of law.

Breaking of any rule or law must be subjected to full accountability. Rules are meant to be strictly enforced. What is the fun of making rules or laws if they could be violated on whims? After all, we are living in a civilised world. Pakistan is not a banana republic where the privileged have the right to break law, while ordinary citizens could be nabbed without violation of any law.

Pakistan is destined to remain ungovernable if the elected governments fail to rule strictly according to law. Any law breaking among the ruling elite must be punished as severely as a poor law breaker.

We can restore order and economy if we treat all our citizens equally and do not allow anyone to break the law. It may be mentioned that all discretions vested in bureaucrats or ruling elites are in fact a license to break law.

All discretions must go and with this we will get rid of all exemptions and the right to issue special SROs. We need rulers who enforce law, and not masters (who operate without law).