Automakers face temporary shutdown as imports and loans dry up

Promotional image from the website of the Pak Suzuki.

KARACHI: The auto industry, which relies heavily on imports for raw materials and parts, is facing a crisis as the import restrictions and the rising cost of borrowing have led to a severe shortage of inventory and a slump in demand, forcing several automakers to shut down their plants temporarily.

Several automakers, including Pak Suzuki Motor Company, the country's largest carmaker, have announced temporary shutdowns of their plants in recent weeks, citing a lack of inventory and low sales.

Pak Suzuki said on Wednesday that it would shut down its automobile plant from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, adding to a series of shutdowns that it has announced since May. The company said its motorcycle plant would remain operative.

"Due to shortage of inventory level, the management of the company has decided to shut-down automobile plant from November 06, 2023 to November 08, 2023," PSMC said in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

Last month, Pak Suzuki's board of directors decided to buy out all the outstanding shares of the company and delist it from the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

Agriauto Industries Limited, a manufacturer of auto parts, also announced it will observe a partial shutdown this month due to reduction in production volumes of its major customers.

Agriauto Stamping Company Pvt. Ltd., the wholly owned subsidiary of Agriauto Industries Limited, will also observe partial shutdown in November 2023 owing to similar reasons, the company said in a notice to the bourse.

Agriauto's clients include Suzuki, Toyota and Atlas Honda, which are currently struggling and have shut down plant operations on multiple occasions as the sector deals with inventory shortages due to import restrictions.

Other automakers, such as Indus Motor Company and Honda Atlas, have also suspended their operations intermittently in recent weeks.

The auto sector's woes are partly a result of the government's decision to curb imports and restrict the issuance of letters of credit to ease pressure on the country's foreign exchange reserves and narrow its current account deficit.

Analysts said the government measures have made it difficult for automakers to import raw materials and parts, which account for more than 70 percent of their production costs.

The auto sector is also facing a decline in demand from consumers, who are deterred by the high interest rates and the steep increase in car prices. The higher borrowing costs have reduced the availability of auto financing, which accounts for more than 50 percent of car sales in Pakistan, according to analysts.

Car sales fell 30 percent year-on-year in September, as high prices and tight financing dampened demand. The Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) said its members sold 6,410 cars in September, down from 9,213 in the same month last year. For the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023/24, passenger car sales dropped 44 percent to 16,021 units, compared with 28,571 units in the same period last year.