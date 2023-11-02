Rupee losses extend against dollar for 8th session

An undated image of a currency dealer looking at Rs5,000 note with a magnifying glass. — Canva

KARACHI: Pakistani rupee extended its losses against the US dollar for the eighth consecutive session on Wednesday, weighed down by increased demand for dollars from importers amid higher global oil prices.

In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 282.65 per dollar, 0.42 percent weaker than its close of 281.47 on Tuesday. The currency lost 50 paisas to settle at 283.50 against the dollar in the open market.

“The currency is market determined; these days demand is high due to import of oil at higher prices,” Samiullah Tariq, the head of research at Pak-Kuwait Investment Company said. “The rupee should normalise in the days to come,” he added.

Dollar demand from importers for payments as well as from companies seeking to repatriate profits and dividends has triggered dollar purchases, according to dealers. The most recent Middle East conflict has caused a slowdown in investment inflows, but importers are stepping in to purchase dollars. This has resulted in a weaker dollar supply.

Furthermore, the uncertainty surrounding the price of oil globally has caused a shift in sentiment within the foreign exchange market, dealers said. The future course of the rupee will depend on the successful completion of the first review of IMF-supported stand-by arrangement. The IMF delegation will arrive in Pakistan on Thursday to review the loan programme. The State Bank of Pakistan is optimistic about obtaining external financing, and hopes to make all of its loan payments on time.

In an analyst briefing following the release of monetary policy, SBP Governor Jameel Ahmad said total financing requirement for the current fiscal year stands at $24.5 billion.

Of this, $4.3 billion has already been repaid, and a substantial $12.3 billion is slated for rollover.

“This positions a net repayment of $5.5 billion for the remainder of the year, a commitment the SBP stands fully prepared to honour as obligations come due,” according to a note from Chase Securities. Analysts said that after IMF disbursement of the next tranche, some multilateral inflows are expected.