T-bill yields fall on easing inflation, rate cut hopes

The logo of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). — Bloomberg

KARACHI: Treasury bill yields dropped across the board on Wednesday as investors expected the central bank to start cutting interest rates soon amid easing inflation pressures.

The government raised Rs1.14 trillion through the auction of three-month, six-month and 12-month T-bills, exceeding its target of Rs975 billion. The cut-off yield on the three-month paper fell by 25 basis points to 21.9495 percent, while the yield on the six-month T-bill dropped by 41 bps to 21.9898 percent. The yield on the 12-month paper fell by 40 bps to 21.9999 percent.

"In an extraordinary T-bill auction today, record participation was seen by banks and other market players," Topline Securities said in a note. "An amount of Rs4.2 trillion (on face value) was provided by investors."

The brokerage said yields on T-Bill fell by 25 to 41 bps to settle below 22 percent due to huge demand. “Moreover, after many months more bids were seen in 12-month paper, indicating the market is expecting a rate cut in coming months and wanted to lock in their funds at higher rates,” it added.

Analysts at Alfalah Securities also expected the SBP to begin monetary easing early next year, based on improvement in economic indicators. “Despite a high inflation reading in September, SBP once again anchored its decision on inflation’s downward trajectory from October onwards, based on improvement in economic indicators.

We opine that SBP can begin monetary easing early next year,” said an analyst at Alfalah Securities in a note. The auction came two days after the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) kept its policy rate unchanged at 22 percent, citing high inflation and uncertainty in global oil prices.

However, the central bank also projected that inflation, which surged to 31.4 percent year-on-year in September, would decline significantly in October and maintain a downward trajectory in the second half of the fiscal year.

Inflation eased to 26.89 percent in October, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday, as a result of lower fuel prices and a crackdown on currency hoarders.