Distinction

Zainab Nawaz, a ninth-grade student. — Photo provided by family

Islamabad: Displaying a profound scholarly aptitude and latent creative writing prowess, Zainab Nawaz, a ninth-grade student, has earned a silver award in the junior writing category of the international essay writing competition ‘The Queen’s International Commonwealth Essay Writing Competition 2023,’ says a press release this year, The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition, the world’s oldest international writing competition, received 34924 entries from 56 Commonwealth countries.