Sheikh Rashid appoints nephew his political successor

Pakistan's then-Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed gestures during a press conference in Islamabad. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid has declared his nephew Rashid Shafiq as his son.

In a video statement along with Rashid Shafiq, Sheikh Rashid said, “I have no children; I declare Rashid Shafiq my son. My political decision will be the political decision of Rashid Shafiq and he stands by my side.”

He said, “We are with the great army and we both father and son condemn the events of May 9. I will contest the election from both seats and Rashid Shafiq is a part of it.”

Sheikh Rashid's nephew Sheikh Rashid Shafiq was elected Member of National Assembly from NA-60 on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf ticket.