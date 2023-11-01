Sherry opposes hike in gas prices

Pakistan Peoples Party Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman has opposed a massive gas price hike and said that given the current level of inflation in the country, the caretaker government should not have burdened people ahead of the winter.

"Following a reduction in petrol prices, one would have expected a noticeable decrease in inflation, but this has yet to be observed. The caretaker government should refrain from exacerbating people's problems," she said in a post on X on Tuesday. She said the caretaker government had already announced 16-hour gas load-shedding during the winter for domestic consumers. With consumers already facing a limited gas access ahead of the peak winter season, the rationale behind such a significant price hike was questionable, she said, adding that it would have been more appropriate if such decisions had been left for the elected government.