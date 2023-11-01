Reko Diq stake sale to S Arabia: SIFC working to deadline of Dec 25

A view of Reko Diq town in Chagai, Balochistan.— Barrick Gold Corporation

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has granted exemptions to the Petroleum Division from PPRA rules for proposing a negotiating committee and hiring an additional advisor to materialize the deadline for selling stakes of the Reko Diq Project to Saudi Arabia till December 25.

Sources disclosed to The News that the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) secured approval of the cabinet through the circulation of a summary under which the government permitted the Petroleum Division to hire financial advisors to offer Reko Diq shares to prospective investors. The dilution of shares should be uniformly done so that both shareholders (Govt of Pakistan/Govt of Balochistan and Barrick Gold) can maintain equal shares. Later the Petroleum Division would propose a Negotiation Committee to initiate discussions with KSA. The Pakistan Minerals Private Limited (PMPL) would consider divestment of their shares of the Reko Diq Project.

The PMPL would engage the advisors for due diligence, valuation of resources/reserves/assets, finalization of commercial terms and completion of documentation and structure. It would engage a financial advisor based on the complexity of the project and regional considerations. The transaction/binding agreements have to be completed by December 25, 2023. The Petroleum Division and Negotiation Committee would be facilitated by all relevant departments to conduct due diligence and negotiations. The Petroleum Division would move the case to SIFC for any further exemptions if required for successful processing and conclusion of the transaction.

In order to meet the target deadline of December 25, 2023, set by SIFC, the government required the hiring of specialist advisor RB&A (UAE) as an additional financial advisor for the project. The cabinet’s approval was sought for the hiring of RB&A Partners (UAE), an independent specialist consulting firm, identified as an additional financial advisor as per the agreed terms and conditions between PMPL and in line with the recommendation of SIFC.

The interest shown by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for workable stakes in the Reko-Diq Project through Manara Minerals [a joint venture of Saudi Mining Company Ma’aden and Public Investment Fund] was deliberated upon in various meetings of SIFC. During the reconstitution of the Reko-Diq Project in 2022, the SOEs were directed with the ECC’s approval to engage White & Case LLP (U.K.), Lazard (France), and DMT GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) as legal, financial, and technical advisors, respectively. In view of their previous appointment as advisors for GoP and GoB (Annex-V), Mis HaiderMota & Co. (Pakistan) was also engaged by the SOEs as local legal counsel. To meet the timelines given by the SIFC, PMPL has informed to continue the engagement of advisors to provide services for potential divestment.