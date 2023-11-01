Four labourers gunned down in Turbat police station attack

Police commandoes standing guard. — AFP/File

TURBAT: Five people were killed, including a cop, in an attack on a police station in the Naseerabad area of Balochistan’s Turbat by unidentified assailants, which has been labelled as a terror incident by the authorities, Geo News reported.

The labourers, according to an official, hailed from Punjab and were identified as Mohammad Uzair, Baqar Ali, Shehbaz Ahmed and Shehzad Ahmed. Shehbaz and Shehzad were brothers.

The police said the bodies were shifted to Teaching Hospital, Turbat. One labourer was also injured during the firing.

Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai confirmed the firing was a terrorist incident and condemned the attack on unarmed labourers.

Meanwhile, interim Chief Minister Ali Mardan Khan Domki has summoned a report from the Ministry of Home and Tribal Affairs. He also vowed to hold the perpetrators of the attack accountable.

This is the second time that such an incident has occurred in Turbat this month where labourers from Punjab were targeted.

Earlier this month, at least 6 labourers were killed while sleep and two were wounded after gunmen targeted them in an overnight attack in Turbat city.