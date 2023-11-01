Relief given to Nawaz after NAB’s refusal to arrest him: IHC

Islamabad High Court building in the federal capital. — Geo News/File

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday said that the relief given to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was due to the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) refusal to arrest the ex-premier.

The IHC, on October 19, had approved a two-day protective bail of the former prime minister in Al-Azizia and Avenfield references, which was followed up by its October 26 verdict to restore his appeals against conviction by accountability courts in two cases and granting him bail.

In its detailed verdict issued on Tuesday, the court highlighted that it restored the former premier’s application against conviction in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia cases “due to explicit and unambiguous stance” taken by the anti-graft body of not objecting to the petitioner’s plea.

“Since the learned prosecutor general, NAB did not oppose the applications for the restoration/resurrection of the appeals, the applications are allowed and the appeals are restored with all legal consequences,” read the order by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb.

“These applications were allowed and the appeals were resurrected. They are to be heard and decided by this court on merits,” the court added.

Separately, the same divisional bench also issued a 16-page verdict on the issue of approving the two-day protective bail of the former prime minister in the cases.

“The operation of the interim relief given to the petitioner was extended for two days [...] It ought to be borne in mind that these orders were passed after a clear, unequivocal and emphatic position was taken on behalf of NAB that such protection be afforded to the petitioner [Nawaz Sharif].”

“The Prosecutor General, NAB was equally clear, unequivocal, and emphatic in his submission [...] that NAB has no intention to arrest the petitioner [Nawaz Sharif],” read the detailed verdict.

Nawaz — who left for London in November 2019 for medical treatment following the Lahore High Court’s approval — returned to Pakistan on October 21 after a four-year self-imposed exile and has since managed to get notable relief on various legal fronts, including Avenfield, Al-Azizia, and Toshakhana cases.

Apart from the restoration of his appeals by the IHC, the Punjab government also suspended the PML-N supremo’s conviction in the Al-Azizia reference.