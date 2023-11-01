FBR collects Rs2.748tr in four months

This image released on March 3, 2022, shows the FBR building. — Facebook/Federal Board of Revenue

ISLAMABAD: Just ahead of review talks with the IMF, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has surpassed its four months (July-Oct) tax collection target by Rs66 billion as the revenue collection stands at Rs2,748 billion against the target of Rs2,682 billion.

On the other hand, the FBR has received 2.7 million income tax returns till end of October as compared to 2.5 million income tax returns during the corresponding period of the last financial year.

However, the government is yet to decide about extending the deadline of income tax returns. The FBR had received 4.7 million income tax returns in the last financial year ended on June 30, 2023.

According to FBR’s official announcement, the FBR achieved revenue collection target for the fourth consecutive month with 43 percent domestic and 37 percent overall growth.

During the period July to October 2023, FBR collected Rs2,748 billion against the target of Rs2,682 billion, thereby, exceeding it by Rs66 billion. In October 2023, the FBR collected Rs707 billion as against Rs516 billion of October 2022.

At the same time, the FBR also issued refunds amounting to Rs158 billion during the first four months as against Rs113 billion refunded in the corresponding period of previous year.

Total returns filed up to October 31, 2023 for tax year 2023 stood at 2.9 million approximately as against 2.57 million filed in the corresponding period of the previous year, registering an increase of 330,000.

Now the sources said the FBR had collected Rs2,042 billion during first quarter (July-Sept) period of the current fiscal year against the collection of Rs1,634 billion in the same period of the last financial year, witnessing a growth of 25 percent.

It is relevant to remind here that the FBR requires a growth of over 31 percent for achieving its desired tax collection target of Rs9,414 billion for current financial year.