Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged

A worker pumps petrol in a car at a fuel station in Rawalpindi on July 16, 2023. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker government on Tuesday maintained the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) for the next fortnight.

According to a notification from the Ministry of Finance, the prices of petrol and HSD will remain at Rs283.38 and Rs303.18 per litre, respectively. However, the prices of kerosene oil and light-diesel oil were reduced by Rs3.82 and Rs3.40 per litre, respectively, to Rs211.03 and Rs189.46 per litre.