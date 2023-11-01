PMLN starts process for general elections today

Ahsan Iqbal meets local PML-N workers. — Facebook/Ahsan Iqbal

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) has decided to start the process for general elections from Wednesday (today) and will seek applications for seats of national and provincial assemblies till November 10.

The last date for submitting applications for national and provincial constituencies would be November 10, said PMLN Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal while talking to the media at Jati Umra on Tuesday after a grand consultative session of the party, chaired by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Ahsan said the Central and Parliamentary Board would be established so that election campaign could be started. He said a manifesto committee was also established under the chairmanship of Irfan Siddiqui, which would prepare and present a workable manifesto of the PMLN before the upcoming elections. The manifesto would give solutions to economic, political and social problems being faced by the country.

The manifesto committee was directed to focus on reforms in the justice system so that common man could get justice. To end the backlog of cases, steps would be taken to ensure justice to people by contacting legal experts.

He said Nawaz Sharif had decided to visit the four provinces soon and meet people from different walks of life. He said Pakistan needed immediate elections and it could not get out of the economic vortex until a representative government came. “A representative government is needed for reforms that Pakistan requires,” he said, adding the Election Commission of Pakistan would make the final announcement for elections.

He said the PMLN has always acted with the thought of broad-based reconciliation in politics. “Many parties were our worst opponents, but we always tried to create consensus on national issues,” he claimed and said that “to end the chaos in the country, we have to create unity and understanding”.

Shehbaz Sharif managed the coalition government successfully and all political parties should continue dialogue to strengthen democracy under their manifesto and policy. It will be better if political parties make a national economic action plan for the rule of Constitution and strong democracy and economy.

He questioned who abolished the KP and Punjab governments and targeted military installations on May 9 in such a way that even terrorists did not dare? The responsibility of the situation rests on those who took such a big step on May 9.

Ahsan claimed the PMLN and PPP never asked America to stop aid to Pakistan even during Musharraf’s martial law. A level-playing field was taken away from the PMLN during the previous elections and the PPP should be happy all political parties are getting equal opportunities now. He said at the Minar-e-Pakistan, everyone saw people’s love for Nawaz Sharif who will be the next prime minister. “There are legal obstacles to Nawaz Sharif, though everyone knows he was disqualified through a conspiracy,” he said and added that false cases against Nawaz Sharif should end as he had the right to justice.

Earlier, the PMLN meeting at Jati Umra continued for more than four and a half hours in which important decisions were taken on the strategy of the party for the upcoming general elections, party manifesto and other matters, party sources said, adding that final consultations for elections, schedule for Nawaz Sharif’s meetings and distribution of party tickets were discussed. Nawaz also gave a lunch in honour of the participants.

Police officers outside Jati Umra misbehaved with media representatives and pushed cameramen and reporters back. The policemen didn’t even allow senior cameramen to sit on the footpath. “We have been instructed not to allow media representatives to even sit near the residence,” Inspector Mukhtar said and challenged the media persons to get him transferred as he was not afraid of anyone.

Meanwhile, PMLN leader Marriyum Aurangzeb, talking to the media, said the consultative meeting of the party was held under the chairmanship of Nawaz Sharif. She said Nawaz thanked the party and people for welcoming him at the Minar-e-Pakistan. She said they pushed Nawaz Sharif out of politics through a conspiracy but could not take him out of the hearts of people.

“Nawaz Sharif will save people from inflation like he saved the nation in 2013-17,” she said, adding that the PMLN meeting also condemned the Israeli brutality. She said the PMLN had decided that a special general council session would be held in the Sharif City on November 4 to show solidarity with Palestinians.