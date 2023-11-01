Northern China chokes under severe pollution

BEIJING: Tens of millions of people across northern China were under severe pollution warnings on Tuesday, with authorities urging them to reduce outdoor activities as a greyish smog enveloped the region.
Several areas of north China´s Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, home to over 100 million people, are suffering from some of the worst pollution they have seen in months. In the capital Beijing, authorities on Monday issued an orange alert -- the country´s second-highest pollution warning.
“There has been more smog in the past two days... it really has an effect,” said office worker Fu Dalin, 27. “Because the smog is so serious, I won´t go out for a run like usual, and will just have to stay at home,” he told AFP in a business district in downtown Beijing. Another resident of the capital, Xu Gengying, said the pollution wouldn´t stop her from going about her everyday life.
“We still go out when we need to, if there´s something to do. Just avoid doing some exercise outdoors -- no jogging,” she said. In several areas in densely populated Hebei province, which surrounds the capital, authorities issued their highest red alert.
Air quality monitoring firm IQAir on Tuesday listed Beijing as the fifth most-polluted major city on Earth, just ahead of Indian megalopolis Mumbai. Authorities urged residents to “to reduce going out and strenuous outdoor exercise in the near future,” according to state news agency Xinhua.
