Putin will succeed in Ukraine if US halts support: Pentagon chief

WASHINGTON: Russian President Vladimir Putin will succeed in his bid to seize Ukrainian territory if the United States halts support for Kyiv, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday.”I can guarantee you that without our support, Putin will be successful,” Austin told a Senate hearing on supplemental funding for national security priorities including Ukraine, for which $44.4 billion has been requested.
“If we pull the rug out from under them now, Putin will only get stronger and he will be successful in doing what he wants to do in acquiring his neighbor’s sovereign territory,” Austin said.
Blinken said a halt to US aid for Ukraine could encourage other countries to follow suit. “This is an instance where we´ve seen very significant burden-sharing that would almost certainly go away if we go away,” he said.
President Joe Biden has combined military aid for Ukraine and Israel in a proposed $106 billion package, but a significant number of Republicans in Congress -- among whom support for Ukraine´s fight against Russia´s invasion is faltering -- are opposed to linking the two. “I can guarantee you that without our support, Putin will be successful,” Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin told a Senate hearing on the supplemental funding request.
Leonor has managed to win popular affection, with celebrity magazine Lecturas dedicating its front page to...
Supporters of the XL Bully dog held a protest against their ban in central London on October 7, 2023. —HENRY...
Representational image. — X/laurent_danielSAINT-DENIS DE LA REUNION: Four people died on Tuesday in a helicopter...
This court picture shows the image of Robert Card, the US Army reservist who gunned down 18 people in Maine last...
Police fire rubber bullets in an attempt to disperse BNP activists in Araihazar, some 40km from Dhaka, on October 31,...
India’s Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during a media briefing at the party headquarters in New Delhi...