Putin will succeed in Ukraine if US halts support: Pentagon chief

Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin speaks before a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on Capitol Hill. — AFP/Flie

WASHINGTON: Russian President Vladimir Putin will succeed in his bid to seize Ukrainian territory if the United States halts support for Kyiv, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday.”I can guarantee you that without our support, Putin will be successful,” Austin told a Senate hearing on supplemental funding for national security priorities including Ukraine, for which $44.4 billion has been requested.

“If we pull the rug out from under them now, Putin will only get stronger and he will be successful in doing what he wants to do in acquiring his neighbor’s sovereign territory,” Austin said.

Blinken said a halt to US aid for Ukraine could encourage other countries to follow suit. “This is an instance where we´ve seen very significant burden-sharing that would almost certainly go away if we go away,” he said.

