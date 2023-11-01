Ex-aides criticise former UK PM Johnson’s Covid handling

Another former top aide to Johnson, Dominic Cummings, is also giving evidence. — AFP

LONDON: Former British prime minister Boris Johnson´s ex-senior advisers on Tuesday criticised his handling of the Covid pandemic, as an inquiry heard he believed claims that the virus was “nature´s way of dealing with old people”.

Dominic Cummings, his ex-top aide, and Lee Cain, Downing Street´s ex-communications chief, both painted a troubling picture of Johnson´s attitude and response to the health emergency as it unfolded in 2020.

They were testifying at the Covid-19 public inquiry examining the government´s performance dealing with the virus, which led to nearly 130,000 fatalities being recorded in Britain by mid-July 2021.

The toll is one of the worst official Covid-19 death counts in the world. Johnson and his government faced criticism for not taking the threat seriously enough in the early stages of the outbreak, and of not having enough protective equipment for frontline medical staff.

In newly-disclosed diary entries submitted to the inquiry, the government´s chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance noted he had “quite a bonkers set of exchanges” with the then-prime minister.

“He says his party ´thinks the whole thing is pathetic and Covid is just nature´s way of dealing with old people -- and I am not entirely sure I disagree with them´,” Vallance wrote in December 2020 of a conversation with Johnson.

The “whole thing” referred to lockdowns Britain was enduring to curb the virus. Meanwhile giving his evidence, Cummings reiterated past descriptions of Johnson as a broken shopping “trolley” that would veer in all directions on issues, most notably Covid. “Pretty much everyone called him a trolley, yeah,” Cummings told the inquiry, referring to former colleagues in government.