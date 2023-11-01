Kidney patients in Bajaur want free dialysis

This photo shows relatives turning to a man who was treated at a hospital in Peshawar. — AFP/File

KHAR: The kidney patients in Bajaur tribal district, who had been on dialysis, are facing difficulty to avail the facility of free treatment after the suspension of healthcare under the Sehat card.

The previous provincial government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had launched the Sehat card project to provide free-of-charge treatment facilities to the people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The coverage of the project had been extended to the entire province. However, the KP government has been facing a shortage of financial resources, making it difficult for the authorities to ensure the provision of free treatment to the people.

It was learnt that there were around 400 kidney patients in Bajaur tribal district, who had been on dialysis, but they are facing problems after the suspension of the treatment facilities under the Sehat card.

Talking to reporters, the patients asked the government, particularly the health authorities, to help them get the free dialysis facilities to save their lives as they were poor and lacked the resources to seek the expensive treatment at the private hospitals.