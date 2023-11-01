 
close
Wednesday November 01, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Home > Peshawar

Salesperson arrested, filling station sealed

By Bureau report
November 01, 2023
A person filing a car on a petrol pump. — AFP/File
A person filing a car on a petrol pump. — AFP/File

PESHAWAR: The administration arrested a salesperson and sealed the filling station for controlling the gauge of petrol through a remote-controlled device. The administration said that the salesperson was controlling the gauge of petrol being filled in the tanks of vehicles through the remote-controlled device.

Copyright © 2023. The News International, All Rights Reserved | Contact Us | Authors