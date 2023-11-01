PPP Lower Chitral leader joins PTIP

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf -Parliamentarians party workers during a rally in Chitral on October 31, 2023. — Facebook/PTI-P

CHITRAL: A Pakistan People’s Party local leader Shehzada Khalid Pervez quit his party and joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf -Parliamentarians (PTIP) here on Tuesday.

He announced the decision at a public meeting arranged at Chitral city in Lower Chitral district. PTIP Chairman Pervez Khattak welcomed him to the party. He hoped former lawmaker Ghulam Muhammad and Shehzada Khalid Pervez would strengthen the PTIP in both districts of Chitral.

Pervez Khattak said his party wanted peace, development and prosperity in the country. “ It is part of our manifesto,” he added. He accused PTI Chairman Imran Khan of confronting the state institutions, saying that was not a wise policy.