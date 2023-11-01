PPP Lower Chitral leader joins PTIP

CHITRAL: A Pakistan People’s Party local leader Shehzada Khalid Pervez quit his party and joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf -Parliamentarians (PTIP) here on Tuesday.
He announced the decision at a public meeting arranged at Chitral city in Lower Chitral district. PTIP Chairman Pervez Khattak welcomed him to the party. He hoped former lawmaker Ghulam Muhammad and Shehzada Khalid Pervez would strengthen the PTIP in both districts of Chitral.
Pervez Khattak said his party wanted peace, development and prosperity in the country. “ It is part of our manifesto,” he added. He accused PTI Chairman Imran Khan of confronting the state institutions, saying that was not a wise policy.
This photo shows relatives turning to a man who was treated at a hospital in Peshawar. — AFP/FileKHAR: The kidney...
This image released on September 13, 2023, shows an interior view of the University of Chitral. —...
A person filing a car on a petrol pump. — AFP/FilePESHAWAR: The administration arrested a salesperson and sealed the...
In this photograph, a paper wasp builds a honeycomb-shaped nest. — AFP/File HARIPUR: Two women were killed and...
District Police Officer Shafiullah Gandapur speaks during a press conference at Mingora Police Station alongside...
Police personnel stand guard in KP. — AFP/FileKOHAT: The district administration and police constituted a special...