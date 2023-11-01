Two women die, 3 hurt after being stung by wasps

In this photograph, a paper wasp builds a honeycomb-shaped nest. — AFP/File

HARIPUR: Two women were killed and three villagers, including two women, were hospitalised when poisonous wasps attacked and stung them in a remote village of Khanpur Tehsil, area people and hospital sources said here on Tuesday.

The residents of village Jandi, a mountainside locality Khanpur Tehsil, told newsmen that some boys were playing near the huge nest of wasps in the village when some of them started throwing stones at the nest mischievously.

The wasps became aggressive and attacked the villagers in the houses located near their nest. The boys managed to escape from the scene but the aggressive wasps stung five villagers, including four women.

The villagers, however, managed to rescue the women and shifted them to the Hospital in Khanpur where the doctors pronounced two women dead while a man and two women were hospitalized with severe sting injuries.

Those who died were identified as Musarat Bibi and Nadia Habib. Qaisar Shehzad and two women were admitted to the hospital for treatment. Area people said that the wasps had bitten their cows and goats many times and the life of their school going children was at stake due to the wasps’ nest.

They said that some staff members from TMA Khanpur visited and sprayed the nest but the anti-wasps spray proved to be ineffective. They demanded the district administration to help the villagers get rid of the wasps.