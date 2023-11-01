Free medical camp held

This screengrab taken from a video released on October 30, 2023, shows local female residents seeking medical assistance from the staff accompanied by their children during a free medical camp Arghunja Mamozai area in the upper part of Orakzai tribal district. — Facebook/Hafiz Abdul Hadi

KALAYA: Political and social worker Hafiz Abdul Hadi organised a free medical camp with help of 233-Wing of Orakzai Scouts for the people of terrorism-affected Arghunja Mamozai area in the upper part of Orakzai tribal district on Tuesday.

The male and female doctors of Orakzai Scouts and civilian doctors examined the over 700 patients, including men, women, and children and provided medicines to them free of cost.

Speaking on the occasion, Hafiz Abdul Hadi said that people of Arghunja Mamozai area were faced with lack of health facilities and the arranging the free medical camp was meant to facilitate them at their doorstep.He said that he would try to organise free medical camp each month to facilitate the residents of far-off areas.