Free medical camp held

KALAYA: Political and social worker Hafiz Abdul Hadi organised a free medical camp with help of 233-Wing of Orakzai Scouts for the people of terrorism-affected Arghunja Mamozai area in the upper part of Orakzai tribal district on Tuesday.
The male and female doctors of Orakzai Scouts and civilian doctors examined the over 700 patients, including men, women, and children and provided medicines to them free of cost.
Speaking on the occasion, Hafiz Abdul Hadi said that people of Arghunja Mamozai area were faced with lack of health facilities and the arranging the free medical camp was meant to facilitate them at their doorstep.He said that he would try to organise free medical camp each month to facilitate the residents of far-off areas.
This photo shows relatives turning to a man who was treated at a hospital in Peshawar. — AFP/FileKHAR: The kidney...
This image released on September 13, 2023, shows an interior view of the University of Chitral. —...
A person filing a car on a petrol pump. — AFP/FilePESHAWAR: The administration arrested a salesperson and sealed the...
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf -Parliamentarians party workers during a rally in Chitral on October 31, 2023. —...
In this photograph, a paper wasp builds a honeycomb-shaped nest. — AFP/File HARIPUR: Two women were killed and...
District Police Officer Shafiullah Gandapur speaks during a press conference at Mingora Police Station alongside...