Report sought on delay in sports complexes construction

Caretaker Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs, Science, and IT Dr Najibullah Marwat speaks during an event in this picture released on October 2, 2023. — Facebook/Edwardes College Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs, Science, and Information Technology, Dr Najibullah Marwat, on Tuesday sought a report on the delay in launching work on two sports complexes in Palosai and Tehkal Payan areas.

He issued the instructions during a meeting with a delegation led by former legislator, Yasin Khalil, said a handout. The delegation took up with the minister the issues of land demarcation for sports complexes in Tehkal Payan and Palosai, and funds disbursement to landowners.

The members of the delegation said there was a lack of progress for the last two years on establishing sports complexes in Tehkal Payan and Palosai. They urged the minister to take immediate action to overcome obstacles and initiate work on both sports complexes.

The minister instructed the relevant officials in the Sports Department to dispatch a committee to inspect sites for the Palosai and Tehkal Payan Sports Complexes on Friday and submit him a report.He called upon the members of the delegations to collaborate with the sports committee in resolving issues through mutual consultation.