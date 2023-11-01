Medicines factory sealed

MARDAN: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Mardan on Tuesday busted a spurious medicines manufacturing factory and arrested one accused.
Officials said FIA Inspector Khaqan along with Drug Inspector Amir Zeb Khan, Drug Inspector Haroon-ur-Rashid and other officials raided a house at Lal Mir Kali in Par Hoti. The spurious medicines were recovered. The machinery and raw materials worth billions of rupees were seized. The name of the accused, however, was not disclosed to the media.
