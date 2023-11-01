Missing boy found dead

MIRANSHAH: An eight-year-old boy, who had gone missing a week ago, was found dead at a deserted place in Machikhel village in Mir Ali tehsil of North Waziristan tribal district on Tuesday, police sources said.
The sources said that the boy identified as Yayha, 8, who was a student at a religious seminary, had gone missing a week ago. His father Abid Noor had lodged the first information report with the local police. The boy had left the madrassa to run an errand when he went missing. The boy had been mutilated.
This photo shows relatives turning to a man who was treated at a hospital in Peshawar. — AFP/FileKHAR: The kidney...
This image released on September 13, 2023, shows an interior view of the University of Chitral. —...
A person filing a car on a petrol pump. — AFP/FilePESHAWAR: The administration arrested a salesperson and sealed the...
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf -Parliamentarians party workers during a rally in Chitral on October 31, 2023. —...
In this photograph, a paper wasp builds a honeycomb-shaped nest. — AFP/File HARIPUR: Two women were killed and...
District Police Officer Shafiullah Gandapur speaks during a press conference at Mingora Police Station alongside...