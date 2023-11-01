Missing boy found dead

A representational image shows a police tape wrapped on a tree stem. — AFP/File

MIRANSHAH: An eight-year-old boy, who had gone missing a week ago, was found dead at a deserted place in Machikhel village in Mir Ali tehsil of North Waziristan tribal district on Tuesday, police sources said.

The sources said that the boy identified as Yayha, 8, who was a student at a religious seminary, had gone missing a week ago. His father Abid Noor had lodged the first information report with the local police. The boy had left the madrassa to run an errand when he went missing. The boy had been mutilated.