Plan to deport illegal foreigners finalised: CM

This photo taken on October 30, 2023, shows Afghan people standing in a queue behind a fenced corridor at the Afghanistan-Pakistan Torkham border in Nangarhar province. — AFP

LAHORE: Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced that all necessary preparations have been finalised for the repatriation of foreign nationals residing unlawfully in Punjab.

In line with the October 31st deadline, directives have been issued to the chief secretary and the IG to facilitate the evacuation of illegal foreigners from the province. The chief minister emphasised that action will be taken against individuals providing shelter to unlawfully residing foreigners. No exceptions will be made for those aiding illegal residents. Stringent measures will be enforced against any foreign national found residing in the Punjab province without proper authorisation.

From November 1st onwards, comprehensive steps would be implemented to ensure the repatriation of illegal foreign nationals. In various districts, holding areas and temporary camps have been established to facilitate the process of repatriating illegal foreign residents.

Country’s growth linked to Agricultural Development Punjab University (PU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mehmood has said that agricultural development is indispensable for the development of Pakistan.

He was addressing a seminar on agricultural technology organised at the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences (FAS). Former adviser to Prime Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Dean Prof Dr Saleem Haider and others participated in the event.

Addressing the seminar, Shaza Fatima Khawaja said that the country's development depended on agriculture development. Prof Dr Saleem Haider said that the teachers in agricultural sciences were the best to guide the students. He said that for this reason, Agricultural Sciences has got its place in QS Ranking.

The seminar was also addressed by agricultural experts, including Dr Abdul Manan, Waqas Shahid and Alain Shi, a guest speaker from China.