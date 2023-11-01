Plan to deport illegal foreigners finalised: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced that all necessary preparations have been finalised for the repatriation of foreign nationals residing unlawfully in Punjab.
In line with the October 31st deadline, directives have been issued to the chief secretary and the IG to facilitate the evacuation of illegal foreigners from the province. The chief minister emphasised that action will be taken against individuals providing shelter to unlawfully residing foreigners. No exceptions will be made for those aiding illegal residents. Stringent measures will be enforced against any foreign national found residing in the Punjab province without proper authorisation.
From November 1st onwards, comprehensive steps would be implemented to ensure the repatriation of illegal foreign nationals. In various districts, holding areas and temporary camps have been established to facilitate the process of repatriating illegal foreign residents.
Country’s growth linked to Agricultural Development Punjab University (PU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mehmood has said that agricultural development is indispensable for the development of Pakistan.
He was addressing a seminar on agricultural technology organised at the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences (FAS). Former adviser to Prime Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Dean Prof Dr Saleem Haider and others participated in the event.
Addressing the seminar, Shaza Fatima Khawaja said that the country's development depended on agriculture development. Prof Dr Saleem Haider said that the teachers in agricultural sciences were the best to guide the students. He said that for this reason, Agricultural Sciences has got its place in QS Ranking.
The seminar was also addressed by agricultural experts, including Dr Abdul Manan, Waqas Shahid and Alain Shi, a guest speaker from China.
Officials during a meeting regarding the handover of Pakistan Gems and Jewellery Development Company to the...
Men work on electric pylons along the roadside in Karachi. — AFP/FileLAHORE:On the 53rd day of anti-power theft...
This image shows a traffic police official interacting with a citizen. — Traffic Police Punjab websiteLAHORE: The...
Officials from PIFD, HEC and the students while posing for a group photo on the occasion of a laptop distribution...
A representational image shows the hands of two adults and an infant. — Unsplash/FileLAHORE: The issue of population...
LDA while conducting operations against illegal constructions and encroachments in this photo released on October 31,...