Wednesday November 01, 2023
Relief cheques

By Our Correspondent
November 01, 2023
A person can be seen holding notes of Pakistani currency Rupee in the hands. — AFP/File

LAHORE: Around 66 relief cheques worth Rs1.5 million were distributed among the parents of special children of police employees. The cheques were distributed by SP Admin on the direction of CCPO Lahore.

