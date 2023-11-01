LAHORE: Around 66 relief cheques worth Rs1.5 million were distributed among the parents of special children of police employees. The cheques were distributed by SP Admin on the direction of CCPO Lahore.
Officials during a meeting regarding the handover of Pakistan Gems and Jewellery Development Company to the...
Men work on electric pylons along the roadside in Karachi. — AFP/FileLAHORE:On the 53rd day of anti-power theft...
This photo taken on October 30, 2023, shows Afghan people standing in a queue behind a fenced corridor at the...
This image shows a traffic police official interacting with a citizen. — Traffic Police Punjab websiteLAHORE: The...
Officials from PIFD, HEC and the students while posing for a group photo on the occasion of a laptop distribution...
A representational image shows the hands of two adults and an infant. — Unsplash/FileLAHORE: The issue of population...