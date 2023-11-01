Fakhar hopeful for a place in semis

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman. — X/_FaridKhan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman, who blasted 81 against Bangladesh on Tuesday, said he was hopeful Pakistan could win the next two matches to stay in the hunt for a place in the semifinals.

In a post-match media talk, he said he was middling the ball well in the nets. “I was waiting for the opportunity that finally came today. I was middling the ball well and was hopeful of scoring once given the opportunity,” he said.

For the last six matches, Fakhar stayed on the sidelines due to what management called a recurrence of a knee injury. “I was not having any serious injury. I know I can play any time if the coaching staff wants me. Admitted, that I was not getting runs previously but all you need is one innings to get back in form. Today my bat did the talking and am hopeful to play even better cricket in matches to come.” The opening batsman hoped that team would go on to make a big impression during the next two matches. “Obviously we are still hopeful for a place in the semis. Winning the next two matches with a big margin is all we are looking at. Hopefully, we will achieve that goal.”

“Our pace bowlers bowled brilliantly to make short work of the Bangladesh team. We were looking at chasing down the target within 30 overs to improve our run rate. I could easily have gone for my century but I think the run-rate was more important. That was why I played some strong shots and took risks at times. Our pacers knew well how to bowl at Bangladeshi batsmen. Sometimes they bowled short but even bowling that they kept a good line and length.”

Fakhar said batting in India is easy if one manages a few early overs well. “It is all about playing early overs well. Once you do that you get a good opportunity to score runs. Boundaries are also short here which gives you the confidence to go for lofted shots.”