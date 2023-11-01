World Cup not over for Pakistan, says Babar

KOLKATA: Pakistan captain Babar Azam said Tuesday that he still clings onto hope that his team can squeeze into the World Cup semi-finals despite the odds stacked against them.
“Yes. We are trying to win our next two matches and let´s see where we stand,” said Azam after a seven-wicket romp over Bangladesh gave them a third win in seven matches.
“We will take a lot of confidence into those matches.” Pakistan have six points and sit in fifth place in the 10-nation table.
Australia, in fourth place, have eight points and a game in hand while third-placed New Zealand are third, also on eight points, having also played one game fewer.
Pakistan face the Kiwis on Saturday in Bengaluru before finishing their group campaign against England in Kolkata on November 11.
As well as two wins, the 1992 champions will need other results go their way if they are to stay in the tournament.
On Tuesday, Shaheen Shah Afridi grabbed three wickets while openers Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique made 81 and 68 respectively as Pakistan chased down a 205-run target for the loss of three wickets with 105 balls to spare.
“We know when Fahkar plays the way he can for 20-30 overs it is a different ball game. So we let him play his natural game and it is good to see,” said Azam of Zaman, the only Pakistan batsman to have scored a double century in one-day international cricket.
Azam added: “We started well. Shaheen took early wickets. The main thing is we stuck to our length in the middle overs and we took wickets.”
Bangladesh became the first team to be eliminated after six losses in seven games. “At this moment we have to perform together in all three departments. It´s not any individual that can win us games,” said captain Shakib Al Hasan.
His team still have two games to play in the round-robin stage against Sri Lanka in New Delhi on November 6 and against Australia in Pune five days later.
“We need collective performances. Two more matches hopefully we can bounce back,” said Shakib, playing in his fourth World Cup. “The fans supported us and are behind us whether we are doing well or not. We have to give something back to them so they can smile.”
Bangladesh won the toss
Bangladesh innings
Tanzid lbw b Shaheen 0
Liton c Salman b Iftikhar 45
Najmul c Mir b Shaheen 4
Mushfiqur c Rizwan b Rauf 5
Mahmudullah b Shaheen 56
Shakib c Salman b Rauf 43
Towhid c Iftikhar b Mir 7
Mehidy b Wasim 25
Taskin b Wasim 6
Mustafizur b Wasim 3
Shoriful not out 1
Extras: (lb4, w5) 9
Total: (all out; 45.1 overs) 204
Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-6, 3-23, 4-102, 5-130, 6-140, 7-185, 8-200, 9-201, 10-204
Bowling: Shaheen 9-1-23-3, Iftikhar 10-0-44-1, Rauf 8-0-36-2, Wasim 8.1-1-31-3, Mir 10-0-66-1
Pakistan innings
Abdullah lbw b Miraz 68
Fakhar c Hridoy b Miraz 81
Babar c Mahmudullah b Miraz 9
Rizwan not out 26
Iftikhar not out 17
Extras: (lb2, w2) 4
Total: (3 wickets, 32.3 overs) 205
Did not bat: Saud, Agha, Shaheen, Usama, Wasim, Haris
Fall of wickets: 1-128, 2-160, 3-169
Bowling: Taskin 6-1-36-0, Islam 4-1-25-0, Miraz 9-0-60-3, Rahman 7-0-47-0, Shakib 5.3-0-30-0, Shanto 1-0-5-0
Result: Pakistan won by 7 wickets
Player of the match: Fakhar Zaman
Umpires: Nitin Menon, Richard Kelltleborough
