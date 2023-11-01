Court summons IT experts to recover footage from USB in DHA double murder case

A representational image shows a USB connected to a laptop. — Unsplash/File

A sessions court has allowed the application seeking assistance of an IT expert to recover data from a USB which allegedly contains CCTV footage of the TV anchor Mureed Abbas and another person Khizar Hayat’s murders.

Abbas and Hayat were shot dead in the Khayaban-e-Bukhari area of Defence Housing Authority on July 9, 2019, allegedly by their business partner Atif Zaman, who has been charged with the killings.

Advocate Jibran Nasir, the counsel for Abbas’s wife Sidra alias Zara, moved the application in the Model Criminal Trial Court South at the judicial complex inside the central prison, requesting the court to engage an IT expert to retrieve data from the USB.

Additional District and Sessions Judge South, Hatim Aziz Solangi, noted that the footage from CCTV cameras at the crime scenes was saved in the USB during the investigation and a forensic analysis report of this evidence was also available with the court.

However, the judge added, the footage did not play in the court when attempted during the recording of testimony of a witness on a previous hearing. The defence counsel contended that if the court would take this initiative on its own to call an IT expert to retrieve data from the USB then he had no objection. He maintained that the expert should not be brought by the complaint. The prosecutor submitted that the court may call any expert who could run the footage from the USB.

The judge observed that an IT team of the District South’s courts could be summoned to retrieve data from the device, to which all parties agreed. He directed the IT incharge concerned to send a team to assist the court in recovering and playing the contents of the USB, while permitting the complainant to bring an expert to assist the courts’ team.

Meanwhile, the court also allowed the testimony of witness Umer Rehan to be recorded through Zoom or another online video-conferencing platform. The hearing has been adjourned till November 8.