Prof Dr Tahir Sagheer to head NICVD

The National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases building in Karachi can be seen in this photo. — NICVD website

The caretaker Sindh cabinet on Tuesday approved the appointment of Prof Dr Tahir Sagheer as executive director of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) on a summary forwarded by the provincial health department.

The advisory group’s meeting chaired by interim chief minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar was told by the health department that under the NICVD Act, 2014, the executive director of the facility has to be appointed through a competitive process.

The meeting was told the process was followed and Dr Sagheer was chosen by the selection committee. Dr Sagheer will replace Prof Nadeem Qamar, who headed the NICVD for nine years.

Caretaker health minister Dr Saad Khalid Niaz told The News that following the interim cabinet’s approval, a formal notification announcing the appointment of the NICVD executive director would be issued soon.