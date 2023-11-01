SHC seeks comments on contract appointments to NICH, NICVD and JPMC

SHC building in Karachi. — Facebook/The High Court of Sindh, Karachi

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday issued notices to the Ministry of National Health Services, the provincial health department and others on an application against contract appointments to the National Institute of Child Health (NICH), the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) and the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD).

Employees of the three Karachi hospitals who challenged the handing over of these facilities under the federal government’s administrative and financial control to the Sindh government for 25 years submitted in the application that the provincial and federal governments, instead of filing comments were making further appointments to the hospitals on a contract basis in violation of the law and Supreme Court judgments.

The applicants’ counsel submitted that total work force at the JPMC is 2,257 and beds are 2,208, and the doctor-to-bed ratio comes to 1:1. He submitted that the present position reflects that there is neither any shortage nor any threat to any smooth functioning of the hospital; rather, a summary for hiring employees on a contract basis was moved and approval was procured for extraneous reasons.

He said contractual appointments were being made to the institutes just to change its status in violation of the SC judgment. He submitted that these appointments were not being made fairly and transparently as the original composition of the selection committees was unilaterally changed and one single member from each specialty took interviews of candidates appearing for appointments. The counsel said that terms and conditions of service of the petitioners were being seriously jeopardized. He sought an interim restraining order.

A division bench, headed by Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi, observed that since the request for restraining the respondents from making further appointments has already been declined by the court, any such appointments shall be subject to the outcome of the petition.

The court directed the ministry of health, and federal and provincial law officers to file comments on the stay application on November 7. In meantime, it ordered that till the next date no final adverse order or action to the disadvantage of the petitioners in violation of the SC judgments be made or taken.

The petitioners submitted that the impugned agreement with regard to the handing over of federally owned hospitals to the Sindh government was unlawful, and made in violation of the judgment of the Supreme Court.

They submitted that the impugned agreement was nothing but a hopeless and cynical attempt to circumvent the judgment of the SC and regularise the illegal and contemptuous continuation of control of the federally owned institutes by the provincial government.

Their counsel said that on the one hand the provincial government was pursuing the review petitions before the SC against the judgment, while on the other hand, it was executing the agreement with the Centre to take control of the hospitals, admitting that the facilities were under the federal government’s executive and legislative authority.

He remarked that such apparent contradictions manifest mala fide intentions of the provincial government and are an attempt to protect the illegal assumption of federally owned institutes.

He also questioned the health department’s summary with regard to the re-designation of posts of the NICH, JPMC and NICVD, and the creation of certain new posts for making appointments against the present posts.

The counsel said the impugned agreement was beyond the scope of Article 146(1) of the constitution and also in conflict with various provisions of the constitution.

He requested the court to declare the agreement unconstitutional, and the provincial government’s decision to re-designate the existing posts, and create new posts and appointments as illegal and without lawful authority.

He also requested the court to declare the daily order as illegal, and to restrain the respondents from acting upon the agreement. The SC had earlier set aside the devolution of the NICH, the JPMC and the NICVD, declaring their devolution to the provincial government unconstitutional, without lawful authority and of no legal effect.