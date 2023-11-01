Palestinian men carried away the body of a person killed by Israeli bombardment along a debris-littered street in al-Karama district in Gaza City on October 11, 2023. — AFP

Israel has launched a brutal attack on Gazans. This attack is apparently in response to a Hamas attack. But what Israel is doing cannot be called ‘retaliation’. It is a genocide. The settler state uses heavy and chemical weapons for demolishing everything in Gaza – schools, hospitals, and residential buildings. The internet is full of images and videos that show how Israel is violating international law. An Al Jazeera journalist has also lost his entire family to Israel’s relentless airstrikes.

This is all happening right in front of our eyes, and yet the world is unmoved. The US has used its veto powers to stop a ceasefire. Palestinians have the right to freedom. At this point, instead of ensuring that their rights are honoured, they are even being deprived of food and other basic necessities of life.

Ahsan Sahito

Hyderabad

Israel’s war crimes have turned the Gaza Strip into a death valley for Palestinians. Millions of Gazans are under a brutal blockade, without food, water, and electricity. More than 8,000 Palestinians have been killed. Israeli forces are also targeting hospitals and medical camps. The settler state is also using white phosphorus indiscriminately.

Israel is not listening to the UN’s calls for a ceasefire. It is quite appalling that the US is blindly favouring Israel’s narrative that points to its desire for a bloodbath in the region. This one-sided stance devoid of humanitarian compassion is boasting Israel’s unjust narrative over Palestine and Gaza in particular. Contrary to this, the OIC is seemingly unable to come out of hibernation. Something must be done – urgently.

Mohsin Mumtaz

Chiniot