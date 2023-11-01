Climate horrors

Climate change is one of the pressing issues that has endangered the lives and livelihoods of billions of people. Natural calamities and disasters, environmental degradation and extreme weather patterns disrupt harvests, deplete water repositories, erode livelihoods, and spread infectious diseases. Demographic trends, mass exodus, and rapid urbanization converge with climate change, raising the stakes for those most vulnerable.
The consequences of climate change call for comprehensive integrated strategies to mitigate its impact on people and communities.
Sohail Nasir
Rawalpindi
