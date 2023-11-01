Cement sales drop in October as construction sector falters

This photo shows a worker piling cement bags. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Cement sales are expected to decline in October as the construction sector slows down due to labor shortages, high costs, and seasonal factors, a brokerage report said on Tuesday.

Topline Securities, in a report, said total cement sales in October are expected to drop by 7 to 11 percent from a year earlier and by 4 to 8 percent from a month earlier. Local dispatches, which account for about 85 percent of total sales, are likely to fall by 19 to 23 percent from a year earlier and by 11 to 15 percent from a month earlier.

The report attributed the decline in sales to the unavailability of labor due to the start of the Rabi season, when farmers sow wheat and other crops, as well as high construction costs and the slowdown in construction activities.

"The average daily domestic sales for the cement sector are expected to reach 99,600 tons in October, compared with the five-year average of 138,700 tons for the same month," the report said.

Exports, on the other hand, are anticipated to increase by 117 to 121 percent from a year earlier and by 37 to 41 percent from a month earlier, reaching 790,000 tons.

The report said that the increase in exports was due to the reduced coal prices and the significant devaluation of the rupee against the dollar, which made cement more competitive in the international market.

The capacity utilization of the cement sector in October was estimated to be 59 percent, compared with 63 percent in September and 69 percent in October last year.

In the first four months of the fiscal year 2023-24, which started in July, cement sales are likely to increase by around 12 to 16 percent from a year earlier, with local sales marking a rise of 4 to 8 percent.

The report said that the increase in sales was due to the low base effect of last year, when the country was affected by floods that hampered construction activities in July and August.

The report projected that local sales would slow down in the coming months as the winter season approached. However, it expected local cement dispatches to grow by 5 percent to 42 million tons in the fiscal year 2023-24 due to improved farmers' income and economic stability. Exports are also expected to increase by 8 percent to 5 million tons in the same period. This would take total cement dispatches to 47 million tons, up 5 percent from a year earlier.

The report also noted that the average retail price of cement in October remained relatively flat at Rs1,207 per bag in the north region, while it increased by Rs18 per bag to Rs1,187 per bag in the south region. The price difference between the two regions was mainly due to higher transportation costs and lower demand in the south region.