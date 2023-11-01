SECP says insurtech policy to boost insurance sector

The picture shows the building of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) photo. The News/File

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan's (SECP) five-year strategy plan for the insurance sector aims to use technology to tap into Pakistan's huge untapped potential in the insurance sector, a senior SECP official said on Tuesday.

Aamir Khan, an SECP Commissioner, was speaking at the Insurtech Conference 2023, organized by Pakistan Fintech Network to discuss the theme of innovation through the use of technology in Pakistan's insurance sector. The conference was attended by CEOs, board members and experts from the insurance industry.

Khan said Pakistan's insurtech sector was still in its infancy, with less than 1 percent of the total premium written coming from insurtech companies in contrast to the global scenario, where there were over 3,400 insurtech companies as of 2023, up from 1,500 in 2018, and at least 30 unicorns in the insurtech space.

He said that the main goal of SECP's insurtech policy was to enhance the customer experience through customization, increase operational efficiency, reduce risk, use data-driven decision-making and increase insurance penetration.

He said that SECP had been facilitating the integration of technology and insurance, and cited the example of the regulatory sandbox that allowed testing of innovative products and services.

Khan also mentioned the regulations on digital insurers that were a result of the sandbox initiative and encouraged the insurance industry to explore the sandbox and discuss their ideas with SECP's insurance policy team.

He said that only 3 percent of vehicles were insured against 30 million registered vehicles, only 8 million individual life policies were issued against a population of 220 million, less than 1 million farmers were covered under any sort of insurance policy against more than 8 million farmers, and only 0.3 million properties were insured among 32 million recorded properties.

"This is the story of every sector, every sphere and every insurance class. The 40 companies registered in Pakistan can double in number and there will still be market opportunity for new players. So, the market potential that exists in the Pakistani insurance market is clear and present."

Khan said Pakistan has a huge potential to be a new star of fintech in general and insurtech in particular. There are 190 million mobile users in the country. This coupled with the presence of 130 million internet users allows insurtech to explore endless possibilities.

However, he said that limited financial literacy and digital literacy were major obstacles, as many people were not aware of or did not understand the regulated services and the power of smartphones. He also said that there was inadequate funding and investment opportunities for insurtech and fintech start-ups, as well as a lack of talent.