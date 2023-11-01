Pakistan’s Eurobonds price soars as investors bet on IMF-backed programme

The emblem of the State Bank of Pakistan during a news conference in Karachi, Pakistan, on Monday, January 23, 2023. — Bloomberg

KARACHI: Pakistan's dollar bonds have surged over the past year, thanks to a $3 billion loan deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that eased the country's default risks, a brokerage firm said on Sunday.

Topline Securities, a Karachi-based brokerage, said on social media platform X that Pakistan's Eurobonds maturing in 2024 and 2025 had rallied more than 100 percent in the last year, while those due in 2026 and 2027 were up more than 65 percent.

"One of the best performing Eurobonds... These are capital gains. The coupon is over and above this gain," it said. Pakistan secured the IMF loan programme in july2023, after months of negotiations, to address its balance of payments crisis and implement structural reforms.

The IMF disbursed $1.2 billion as the first tranche of the loan in July. The IMF loan helped in alleviating immediate default risks to some extent.

The IMF loan also unlocked $3 billion in bilateral inflows from Saudi Arabia, China and the United Arab Emirates, helping to shore up the central bank's foreign exchange reserves, which had fallen to a critical level of little over $3 billion earlier in the year.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said it was confident of meeting its external financing needs and repaying its debt obligations on time.

In a briefing after announcing its monetary policy on Monday, SBP Governor Jameel Ahmad said the total financing requirement for the current fiscal year, which ends in June 2024, was $24.5 billion. Of this, $4.3 billion had already been repaid, and $12.3 billion was expected to be rolled over.

"This positions a net repayment of $5.5 billion for the remainder of the year, a commitment the SBP stands fully prepared to honour as obligations come due," Chase Securities, another brokerage firm, said in a note, citing the SBP governor.

Analysts said Pakistan was likely to receive more inflows from multilateral lenders such as the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank, after completing the first review of the IMF programme, which is later this week.

Under the IMF program, Pakistan has committed to increase SBP reserves to $10.4 billion by the end of FY2024. "In this regard, SBP seems confident the target can be achieved comfortably," said a client note of Alfalah Securities.

The SBP in a monetary policy document said a substantial improvement in the current account balance, as the deficit narrowed over 58 percent year-on-year to $947 million in the first quarter of FY2024, while almost leveling out in September 2023. Both exports and workers’ remittances improved in September over the preceding two months.