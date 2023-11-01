Stocks gain for second day as investors cheer central bank, IMF

Two investors can be seen discussing in front of the digital stock board at the Pakistan Stock Exchange. — AFP/File

Stocks surged for a second consecutive day on Tuesday as investors cheered the central bank's decision to keep interest rates unchanged and the prospect of a successful IMF review that could unlock more funds for the cash-strapped country.

The reduction in oil prices in the global market and expected slight decrease in the inflation number for the month of October also helped to drive the market up. Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX)'s benchmark KSE-100 index gained 437.35 points, or 0.85%, to close at 51,920 points, marking another yearly high. The total volume of the KSE-100 Index was 252.19 million shares.

Earlier during the day, the benchmark index crossed the 52,000 level for the first time in over six years before succumbing to some profit-taking. The State Bank of Pakistan maintained its policy rate at 22 percent on Monday, citing easing inflationary pressures and a stable outlook for the current account. The central bank also said it expects inflation to fall in the coming months, which boosted market sentiment.

Investors also remained optimistic about a favorable International Monetary Fund review that is scheduled to commence this week.A positive outcome of the review could pave the way for a $700 million disbursement under $3 billion standby agreement.

Analysts said that the market reacted positively to the central bank's decision to maintain the policy rate, even though some experts had believed that the market was expecting a small rate cut. The market participants also expect a softer CPI reading, which is set to be released on Wednesday.

"Stocks closed to a new record high, led by scrips across the board after the SBP's decision to keep the status quo on the key policy rate," said Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corp.

He said that speculation ahead of the IMF loan review talks this week, strong earnings, and expectations that the SBP will see inflation fall in the coming months also played a role in the bullish close.

Ismail Iqbal Securities said in its post-trading note that equities continued their positive trend on the back of a three percent reduction in oil prices in the global market and the central bank's soft monetary stance.

Of the 100 index companies, 54 closed up, 32 closed down, 13 remained untraded, and 1 was unchanged. The KSE-100 index was supported by Commercial Banks with 168.91 points, Fertilizer with 89.54 points, Power Generation & Distribution with 81.63 points, Refinery with 56.17 points, and Oil & Gas Exploration Companies with 38.19 points.

Companies adding points to the index were ENGRO with 71.19 points, HUBC with 67.44 points, UBL with 65.55 points, ILP with 28.89 points, and MCB with 24.91 points.

The All-Share index closed at 34,558.22 with a net gain of 293.01 points. Total market volume was 455.332 million shares compared to 286.622 from the previous session, while traded value was recorded at Rs15.64 billion, showing an increase of Rs4.19 billion. There were 191,173 trades reported in 356 companies, with 188 closing up, 146 closing down, and 22 remaining unchanged.