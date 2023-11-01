SIFC steps in to speed up refinery upgrade agreements

An overview shows tankers parked outside a local oil refinery in the Pakistan's port city of Karachi, Pakistan, on February 22, 2011. — AFP

KARACHI: A special council set up by the government to facilitate investment has stepped in to speed up agreements between the local refineries and the regulatory authority on the terms of upgrading their facilities, sources told The News on Tuesday.

The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), which is chaired by the prime minister and includes representatives from various ministries and agencies, will hold a meeting on Thursday to discuss the issue, along with other agenda items, the sources said.

The dispute stems from the delay in finalising the agreements between the Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and the local refineries, which are required to upgrade their plants to produce Euro-V specification fuels and reduce the output of residual fuel (furnace oil), as per the Brownfield Refinery Policy announced by the government in August.

The policy, which aims to attract $4-4.5 billion of investment in the refinery sector, offers fiscal incentives such as tax exemptions, duty waivers and guaranteed margins to the local refineries that commit to upgrade their facilities within five years.

However, the policy also stipulates that the refineries have to sign a legally binding upgrade agreement with OGRA within three months of the notification of the policy, which was issued on August 17, 2023. The deadline for signing the agreements is November 17, 2023.

"The policy requires OGRA to complete the agreements with the existing refineries within three months of the notification, but the process has been delayed due to regulator's slow pace of work," the sources said.

The sources said that despite several meetings between OGRA and the refineries, no progress has been made in finalising the agreements, which are supposed to detail the outputs and outcomes of the upgrade, the proposed milestones and deliverables with timelines, and the potential configuration of the upgraded plants.

“OGRA has been dragging its feet in speeding up the finalisation of these agreements, which is causing concern in the local refining sector,” an industry official said on condition of anonymity.

“If the agreements are not finalised by the deadline, the entire process will have to be reinitiated, first requiring approval from the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and then from the federal cabinet.”

The official said the SIFC wants to move quickly on this issue to bring the investment in the refinery sector, which was envisaged in the refinery policy.