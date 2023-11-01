Govt plans to borrow Rs8.5 trillion from banks in Nov-Jan

The State Bank of Pakistan building in Karachi. — The SBP website.

KARACHI: The government has planned to borrow Rs8.5 trillion from banks in the next three months to finance its budget deficit, which has improved slightly due to better revenue collection and restrained spending.

The State Bank of Pakistan on Tuesday said the majority of the planned borrowing for the months of November through January is expected to be done through Market Treasury Bills with maturities of three, six, and twelve months.

The government would raise Rs6.061 trillion through short-term paper auctions, according to the central bank's auction calendar, which was released on Tuesday. The Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs) with fixed and floating rates will allow the federal government to borrow Rs2.44 trillion from commercial banks.

The planned borrowings for the November–January period are less compared to the borrowings of Rs10.66 trillion scheduled for the October–December period. The decrease in the anticipated borrowings might be ascribed to enhanced revenue collection and limited government spending requirements.

Furthermore, a timely and successful conclusion of the $3 billion loan programme review by the International Monetary Fund is anticipated, which will open up opportunities for bilateral and multilateral financing. This should lessen the demand for domestic borrowing by the government.

The SBP, in its monetary policy statement issued on Monday, said that in the first quarter of this fiscal year, fiscal indicators improved compared to the first quarter of the last fiscal year. Specifically, the fiscal deficit improved to 0.9 percent of GDP from 1.0 percent and the primary balance posted a surplus of 0.4 percent, compared with 0.2 percent last year.

This improvement reflects both better revenue collection and restrained spending. FBR’s revenue recorded 24.9 percent growth over the same period last year, it said.

Similarly, non-tax revenues almost doubled mainly due to a sharp rate-driven increase in petroleum development levy collection. At the same time, total expenditures remained at last year’s level, supported by a considerable reduction in subsidies and grants. The government continues to borrowheavily from banks due to higher interest rates, rising expenditures, and lack of availability of foreign funding. Due to the government's need for funding, banks made significant investments in government securities and are currently reaping large returns on their funds.

As a result, banks’ lending to the private sector is declining while their investments in T-bills and PIBs are rising.

The broad money (M2) growth decelerated to 12.9 percent as of end-September from 14.2 percent at end-June 2023, primarily due to continued slowdown in private sector credit and more than seasonal retirement in commodity operations financing, according to the SBP’s monetary policy statement.

Similarly, the reserve money growth has slowed down from June, which is primarily explained by significant deceleration in the growth of currency in circulation. Since June, the Net Foreign Assets (NFA) of SBP and the banking system expanded owing mainly to significant FX inflows in July, while Net Domestic Assets (NDA) contracted, leading to an improvement in the composition of both M2 and reserve money.

“It is also expected that the planned fiscal consolidation and realization of expected external inflows will create space for credit to private sector and also improve the NFA of the banking system,” it added.

The SBP continued its tight monetary stance on Monday when it unveiled its monetary policy, maintaining the policy rate at 22 percent. “Despite a high inflation reading in September, SBP once again anchored its decision on inflation’s downward trajectory from October onwards, based on improvement in economic indicators. We opine that SBP can begin monetary easing early next year,” said an analyst at Alfalah Securities in a note.