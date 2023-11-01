Rupee plumbs to 3-week low as dollar supply falls

Money changer counts Rs5,000 notes. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Pakistani rupee plumbed to a three-week low on Tuesday, logging its seventh consecutive decline as rising demand for dollars with diminishing supplies continued to put pressure on the local currency.

In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 281.47 per dollar, its lowest level since October 9. The rupee had ended at 280.95 on Monday. It dropped 0.18 percent day-on-day.

The currency lost 50 paisas to settle at 283 against the dollar in the open market. Dealers pointed to the necessity for importers to make their payments as well as the requirement for foreign companies to repatriate their profits and dividends as possible causes of the rise in dollar purchases.

“While investment inflows slowed up due to the latest Middle East war, the importers are stepping in to buy dollars. Dollar supply has been weaker as a result of this,” said a currency dealer.

“In addition, sentiments in the foreign exchange market have shifted due to uncertainty in global oil prices and the US dollar’s broad strength against other major currencies,” he added.

With the external account situation improved, the State Bank of Pakistan reported that the majority of foreign businesses operating in the country have fully repatriated their profits and dividends that were stalled because of a dollar shortage.

SBP Governor Jameel Ahmad told an analyst briefing after the monetary policy announcement that out of the 128 businesses, 99 have already repatriated their profits and dividends, while 29 have made partial repatriations, and their requests are being processed.

The SBP’s decision to maintain the policy rate at 22 percent was welcomed by analysts who said it was a prudent move. Nonetheless, the local currency may face challenges due to declining reserves brought on by high foreign debt repayments and rising prices of oil in the international market.

The forward swaps continue to be negative. There is still an external gap, and the forex market’s spot liquidity is running low. Moreover, the ongoing conflict in the Middle East can also cause fluctuations in the price of commodities and oil on a global scale.

The country’s weak reserves combined with its hefty external debt payments could put pressure on the currency. These two variables would affect the inflation outlook. Thus the SBP should closely monitor these variables, and in case of any changes, decide the next course of action, according to analysts.