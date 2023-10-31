Judiciary still has remnants of past establishment: Vawda

Former PTI member Faisal Vawda addresses a presser in Islamabad. — Radio Pakistan/File

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister Faisal Vawda said on Monday that remnants of the old establishment are still present in the judicial system.

He was talking to the host Hamid Mir in Geo News programme “Capital Talk”. Tehreek-e-Insaf lawyer Naeem Haider Panjutha also participated in the programme.

Vawda said President Arif Alvi takes medicine from the same chemist and that medicine is special for him. He said President Alvi will know better whether elections will be held or not. He said the decision against the military courts has weakened the case against Kulbhushan Yadav, and espionage has been legalized in Pakistan as terrorist organisations are welcoming the court verdict.

The decision against the military courts is political, and with this decision, a conspiracy has been hatched against the security of Pakistan, he remarked.

Vawda said military courts sentenced everyone to death in the APS tragedy. He added that one person went to the court and the decision has not been taken till today. He said those who gave us the certificate of Sadiq and Amin are now trapped in their own cases.

Vawda said the PMLN took Pervez Musharraf to hospital with a protocol and then sent him out of the country. The game is over with them. He said PMLN allies feel they have been gamed. The PDM used their allies like tissue paper. He was of the view that the accountability narrative of the PMLN has failed and the problems will not be solved until 5,000 people are hanged in Pakistan.