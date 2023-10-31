Illegal appointments: Elahi’s physical remand denied, sent to Adiala jail

PTI President Ch Pervaiz Elahi . — x/ChParvezElahi

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate on Monday denied further physical remand of PTI President Ch Pervaiz Elahi to the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) in a case of alleged illegal appointments in the Punjab Assembly and sent him back to Adiala Jail on judicial remand.

Elahi was presented before the magistrate on expiry of two-day physical remand as a heavy contingent of police was deployed in the district courts. The investigating officer, Assistant Director Investigation, Sibtain Shah, submitted a written application seeking ten days extension in physical remand of the former chief minister of Punjab.

The IO pleaded that further custody of the suspect was required for the recovery of his mobile phone and remaining amount of ill-gotten money from his Gujrat residence. He said the raid could not be conducted last night due to Elahi’s bad health.

Elahi’s counsel, Advocate Rana Intezar Hussain, opposed the remand citing political victimisation of his client, saying the ACE had already made a fake claim of recovering Rs4.1 millioncash from Elahi’s residence. He said the prosecution did not make any progress during the last two-day remand, neither there was any allegation of receiving a kickbacks nor use of mobile phone conversation during the alleged occurrence.

Magistrate Amir Raza Baitu observed that the IO had already availed four-day physical remand of the suspect with a contention to recover ill gotten money and mobile phone, and the same request was being made again to seek extension in physical remand. He said the IO neither conducted recovery proceedings from the suspect nor had him medically examined. The magistrate said that nothing had been mentioned regarding the mobile phone in the crime report. He said the IO did not conduct the matter in line with the available record. The magistrate turned down the IO request and sent Elahi to jail on judicial remand. He directed the IO to produce the suspect on Nov 13 and also submit the challan in the case.