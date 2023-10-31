Punjab CM takes notice of ‘vani’ threats to couple

Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi. — Facebook/ Mohsin Naqvi

BAHAWALPUR: Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has taken notice of a news item gone viral on social media about life threats to a newly-married couple of Katcha Gopang in the area of the Rukunpur Police Station, Rahim Yar Khan.

Sanna Bibi had eloped with her relative Manzoor Ahmad and they contracted a court marriage in Karachi.

Earlier, an FIR lodged by Latif Gopang, father of Sanna Bibi, had been dismissed after the statement of U/S 164 of Sanna Bibi and Manzoor Ahmad in the court. On the other hand, the RY Khan Police held a meeting with the elders of the Gopang clan, who told the police that they didn’t favour Latif Gopang whose demand was illegitimate because his daughter married Manzoor willfully and he was seeking “Vanni” to blackmail the father and family of Manzoor. According to the police, investigations were still on. They disclosed that Latif Gopang had gone to the house of Yaqoob Khan Gopang, father of Manzoor, on October 24 at 10pm and proposed marrying his daughter Sumaira Bibi to his son that Yaqoob refused. Both exchanged bitter remarks and Latif Gopang also made a call on 15 that was on record.