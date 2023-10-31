SBP expects inflation to fall in coming months

In this picture, the State Bank of Pakistan building in Karachi can be seen. — Website/SBP

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan held its benchmark interest rate steady for the third straight meeting on Monday, and projected a drop in inflation which can soon lead to lower borrowing costs.

The central bank’s decision to maintain its main policy rate at 22 percent was expected by the market and came ahead of the International Monetary Fund delegation’s visit on Thursday, which will review progress made towards targets outlined in a $3 billion loan programme approved in July to support the faltering economy.

Although the majority of analysts and participants in the financial markets agreed that the policy rate was not going to change this time, there were some calls for a rate reduction as well due to the anticipated easing in October’s inflation numbers, which have yet to be revealed this week. However, the central bank appears to have stuck to its tight monetary policy in order to avoid affecting the IMF review, and the US dollar’s strengthening and global growing oil prices.

“The MPC [Monetary Policy Committee] emphasized on continuing with the tight monetary policy stance,” the SBP said in a statement.

“The MPC reiterated its earlier view that the real policy rate is significantly positive on a 12-month forward-looking basis and is appropriate to bring inflation down to the medium-term target of 5 – 7 percent by end-FY25. However, the MPC noted that this outlook is based on continued fiscal consolidation and timely realization of planned external inflows,” it added.

Since its September meeting, the MPC has stated that the preliminary projections for Kharif crops are promising and will benefit other important economic sectors. Second, despite sluggish external financing during these two months, the current account deficit significantly shrunk in August and September, supporting the stability of the SBP’s foreign exchange reserves position. Third, during the first quarter of the current fiscal year, both the primary and fiscal balances improved, indicating that fiscal consolidation stayed on course. Fourth, despite the fact that core inflation is still sticky, the most recent pulse surveys showed an improvement in both consumer and business inflation expectations.

However, global oil prices remain quite volatile and the conflict in the Middle East (after the Israel-Hamas conflict began) makes its outlook even more uncertain, it said.

The MPC sounded upbeat about falling consumer prices. It anticipates that inflation, which surged to 31.4 percent year-on-year in September, would drop significantly in October due to lower fuel prices, softening prices for some main food commodities, and a favourable base effect.

“It [inflation] is projected to decline in October and then maintain a downward trajectory, especially in the second half of the fiscal year,” the SBP said in a statement.

“While the recent volatility in global oil prices as well as the increase in gas tariffs from November 2023 pose some risks to the FY24 outlook for inflation and the current account, the Committee also noted some offsetting factors,” it added.

“These include the targeted fiscal consolidation in Q1; improvement in market availability of key commodities; and the alignment of interbank and open market exchange rates,” it noted.

In its latest policy review, the SBP did not provide inflation estimates. However, according to its projection made in July, inflation will decrease to an average of 20 percent to 22 percent this fiscal year, which started on July 1, from 29.2 percent in the previous year.

More and more analysts anticipate monetary easing in the second half of this fiscal year, particularly in March. However, some see it as early as December, since the SBP is waiting for inflation respite after two years of dealing with rising price pressures. On a cumulative basis, the country’s policy rate has been raised by 1500 basis points (bps) since September 2021.

The improved inflows in the interbank market helped stabilize the SBP’s FX reserves around $7.5 billion as of October 20, amidst tepid official inflows during August and September. Nonetheless, the MPC noted that a successful and timely completion of the upcoming IMF-SBA review would help unlock other multilateral and bilateral financing, according to the SBP.

According to Topline Securities, which cited the SBP’s analysts’ briefing after the monetary policy meeting, the SBP is optimistic about Pakistan’s economy despite regional challenges, especially the ongoing crisis in Gaza. They have also taken these concerns into account in their projections.

The SBP’s governor Jameel Ahmad told analysts that total external financing requirement for FY2024 is $24.5 billion out of which $4.3 billion has already been paid.

According to him, the SBP estimates rollovers worth $12.3 billion. The net principal payable amount stands at $5.5 billion.

The SBP targets a foreign exchange reserve of $10 billion by June 2024; however, it expect to surpass this target. The SBP FX reserves stand at $7.5 billion as of October 20.

Out of requests for dividend repatriation, 99 companies fully repatriated their dividends, while the remaining 28 have partially repatriated theirs, according to the SBP’s governor.

Owing to dollar shortages, Pakistan restricted the repatriation of dividends from foreign companies worth billions of dollars. For FY2024, the SBP maintains its current account deficit projection of 0.5 and 1.5 percent of GDP, or less than $5 billion.