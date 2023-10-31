Court seeks reply from jail official over Imran’s phone call to sons

PTI chairman Imran Khan can be seen sitting in his Zaman Park residence in this picture released on June 5, 2023. — Facebook/Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: The Special Court, hearing the cipher case, on Monday sought a reply from the Superintendent of Adiala Jail for not arranging the telephonic contact of PTI chairman with his sons.

Special Court Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain heard the plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman for having a telephone call with his sons every week.

During the hearing, PTI chief's lawyer Shiraz Ahmed Ranjha contended that the court had issued an order on October 21, instructing the prison authorities to facilitate a weekly phone call between the PTI chairman and his sons.

However, the Superintendent of Adiala jail had so far not arranged any phone call of the PTI chief in that regard, he added.

Ranjha urged the court to issue a directive to the prison officials to arrange a WhatsApp contact of the PTI chairman with his sons Salman and Qasim, which was his legitimate right. Subsequently, Judge Abual Hasnat directed the jail superintendent to submit a reply in that regard till November 8 and adjourned the hearing.