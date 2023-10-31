Illegal Nikah case: Imran’s plea for early hearing put off on his lawyers’ request

Former Prime Minister, Imran Khan (left) along with his wife Bushra Bibi signs surety bonds for bail in various cases, at a registrar's office in the High Court, in Lahore on July 17, 2023. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Civil Judge Qudratullah Monday adjourned till Nov 4 Imran Khan’s plea for early hearing of his illegal marriage case on the request of his own lawyers.

He issued a written order on the application, filed for early hearing of the case. The PTI chairman had filed the application through his lawyers and requested for early hearing of the case.

The judge, in his written order, said applicant’s lawyer Raja Rizwan Abbasi and some other PTI lawyers requested for adjourning the hearing. They told the court that counsel Sher Afzal Marwat was abroad and he could not appear in the court. The court accepted the request and adjourned the hearing till Nov 4, 2023.