Illegal Nikah case: Imran’s plea for early hearing put off on his lawyers’ request

ISLAMABAD: Civil Judge Qudratullah Monday adjourned till Nov 4 Imran Khan’s plea for early hearing of his illegal marriage case on the request of his own lawyers.
He issued a written order on the application, filed for early hearing of the case. The PTI chairman had filed the application through his lawyers and requested for early hearing of the case.
The judge, in his written order, said applicant’s lawyer Raja Rizwan Abbasi and some other PTI lawyers requested for adjourning the hearing. They told the court that counsel Sher Afzal Marwat was abroad and he could not appear in the court. The court accepted the request and adjourned the hearing till Nov 4, 2023.
Federal Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmad Bugti sits alongside Turkish Ambassador Dr Mehmet Pacaci in this picture...
Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari speaks as he meets party workers at Zardari House in this still...
A representational image shows an Edhi ambulance. — AFP/FileSUKKUR: A wooden boat carrying 11 family members...
PTI chairman Imran Khan can be seen sitting in his Zaman Park residence in this picture released on June 5, 2023. —...
Security personnel stand guard outside the Election Commission of Pakistan in Islamabad. — AFP/FileISLAMABAD:...
Canadian Sikhs during Khalistan Referendum in Surrey British Columbia on October 29, 2023. — Provided by the...