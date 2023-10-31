More children killed in Gaza than in global conflicts annually over past 4 years, Save the Children says

A Palestinian girl carries two children while surviving an attack by the Israeli forces in Gaza on October 12, 2023. — AFP

GAZA STRIP: The number of children reported killed in Gaza during Israel’s military campaign over the past three weeks has surpassed the annual number of children killed in armed conflict globally in each of the past four years, according to Save the Children.

More than 3,000 children have been reported killed in Gaza since October 7 by the enclave’s Hamas-controlled health authorities. A total of 2,985 children were killed across 24 countries in 2022, 2,515 were killed in 2021 and 2,674 in 2020, according to the United Nations secretary general’s annual report on children and armed conflict, cited by Save the Children.

In 2019, the UN reported 4,019 children were killed in conflicts around the world. The latest violence has caused more than 1,400 deaths in Israel and at least 8,260 in Gaza as of Oct 30, according to authorities on both sides.

The high proportion of children killed indicates that Israel is not limiting its strikes to military targets, as it claims, but indiscriminately bombing in one of the world’s most densely populated areas, with homes and hospitals, churches and mosques all victim to the assault from the skies.

A third of hospitals in the Gaza Strip are no longer functioning due to Israel’s “total blockade” of essential goods such as medicine, fuel, and electricity, which are essential to keeping medical facilities running.

According to Doctors without Borders, anaesthesia shortages have led to children having limbs amputated without pain relief, while vinegar is also being used by surgeons to treat bacteria.

“The risk of children dying from injuries has never been higher,” said Save the Children. Jason Lee, Save the Children’s country director in the occupied Palestinian Territory, said: “Three weeks of violence have ripped children from families and torn through their lives at an unimaginable rate… with violence not only continuing but expanding in Gaza right now, many more children remain at grave risk.”

Lee said only a ceasefire can guarantee children’s safety. “Children must be protected at all times, especially when they are seeking safety in schools and hospitals,” he added.

A further 1,000 children have been reported missing in Gaza and may be under the rubble. Children make up more than 40 percent of the more than 8,000 people confirmed to have been killed in Gaza. More than 6,000 children have been injured in Gaza since the war began.

The lack of electricity as well as the scarcity of fuel to power generators has forced hospitals to cut down on their operations and the health ministry declared Gaza’s health system in a state of “complete collapse”, further endangering the lives of children, including babies in need of energy-intensive neonatal intensive care.